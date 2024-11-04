The Dow drops 200 points as investors brace for Election Day

On the eve of Election Day, the Dow Jones slid 200 points as investors held back, anxiously awaiting the results. The subdued stock activity coincided with a rally in safe-haven U.S. Treasurys, indicating that some investors are shifting toward lower-risk assets in anticipation of potential market volatility.

By afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dipped by 203 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight gains of 0.16% and 0.10%, respectively. The cautious trading reflects broader market sentiment, with investors balancing optimism against uncertainty ahead of the election outcome.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR-3.05% ) is set to release its earnings report after the closing bell. Known for its advanced AI tools used by military and intelligence agencies, Palantir has become a prominent player amid the tech world’s ongoing AI surge. Moreover, this Thursday, investors will closely monitor the Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate decision, as well as the subsequent press conference featuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Nvidia is about to replace Intel in the Dow

Nvidia (NVDA+4.25% ) shares rose over 1% on Monday as the AI chipmaker is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises the 30 leading U.S. stocks. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for Nvidia and reflects its growing influence in the tech and AI sectors.

To make room for Nvidia, longtime Dow member Intel (INTC+1.79% ) will be removed from the index, signaling a shift in focus toward AI-driven growth. In response to the news, Intel shares fell by 4%. The reshuffling is set to take effect at the end of the week.

Berkshire Hathaway is down after selling Apple stock

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A+1.26% ) has continued to sell off considerable stakes in several companies as it grows its cash pile to a record $325.2 billion.



In the third quarter, Berkshire sold $36.1 billion of stock overall, including from major holdings Apple (AAPL-0.59% ) and Bank of America (BAC+0.78% ), the company disclosed in regulatory filings Saturday. Meanwhile, it purchased just $1.5 billion of stock in that same period.

— Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.