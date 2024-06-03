Dr. Pepper has tied Pepsi as America's No. 2 soda

In This Story KDP PEP KO

Dr. Pepper is gaining ground in the soda wars. The soft drink is now tied with Pepsi as the second-most popular carbonated soft drink brand in America, according to sales volume data from analytics company Beverage Digest.



Keurig Dr Pepper stock rose slightly Monday. The company’s namesake, considered to be one of the oldest soft drinks in the U.S., has finally inched its way into the second spot after closely trailing Pepsi for two decades.

Pepsi has held the No. 2 position since 1985, according to Beverage Digest (1985 is when the outlet first began collecting beverage industry insights). Beverage Digest considers “all points of sales,” including purchases made at soda fountains, bodegas, and stadiums.

Dr. Pepper, first born out of drugstore in Waco, Texas, was invented in 1885, one year before Coca-Cola — which still reigns supreme as the No. 1 soft drink in America.

Nonetheless, the caramel-labeled soda brand, owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, has maintained its relevancy among consumers, Beverage Digest said — largely due to its investments in strategic marketing, dozens of flavor offerings, social media leverage, and distribution efforts.

During its most recent quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper reported an increase in sales for both its U.S. and international markets, led largely by its beverage refreshment sector.