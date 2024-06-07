Costco bails on books, Domino's AI pizza assistant, and a Dollar Tree sale: Retail news roundup

Costco no longer plans to sell books regularly, largely because the labor to stock and replace them is too much work. Domino’s says AI is helping it figure out when people are ready to order so that it can start making pizzas before customers hit purchase. Dollar Tree is thinking about selling or spinning off its Family Dollar business.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has lost exclusive rights to its “Big Mac” trademark in Europe and can no longer use the phrase for its chicken sandwiches, and Dr. Pepper bubbles its way into second place with Pepsi as the No. 2 soda brand in America.