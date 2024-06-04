Business News

Black employees of General Mills say a Georgia plant is run by white supremacists

A lawsuit accuses the food company of tolerating a racially hostile work environment

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Boxes of General Mills’ Honey Nut Cheerios are displayed at Scotty’s Market on September 20, 2017 in San Rafael, California.
Boxes of General Mills’ Honey Nut Cheerios are displayed at Scotty’s Market on September 20, 2017 in San Rafael, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
GIS+1.26%

General Mills is being sued by eight Black employees in a Georgia federal court who allege that the company has tolerated decades of a racially hostile work environment at its Covington plant, perpetuated by white supremacists dubbed “Good Ole Boys.”

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk on juggling DOGE with Tesla and all his other jobs
Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Elon Musk on juggling DOGE with Tesla and all his other jobs
Apple's next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product
Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to the 58-page lawsuit filed on June 2, managers at the facility are accused of holding Black employees to higher standards, passing them over for promotions, and taking disciplinary actions against them at higher rates.

Advertisement

Related Content

General Mills stock rises near a 7-month high because inflation isn't stopping people from buying cereal
Why Annie’s won’t suffer from its acquisition by General Mills

Related Content

General Mills stock rises near a 7-month high because inflation isn't stopping people from buying cereal
Why Annie’s won’t suffer from its acquisition by General Mills

The suit alleges that managers favor white employees for promotions and put Black workers in circumstances that will set them up for write-ups. Managers fabricate evidence that can be used to threaten Black employees with demotions and pay reductions, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

The lawsuit also alleges the “Good Ole Boys” at the Covington facility empowered racist co-workers to harass and mistreat Black employees, including those with less than five years at the company.

Advertisement

Managers of the General Mills plant, which makes cereal and trail mix, are said to have used Confederate and Ku Klux Klan imagery as a way to intimate Black workers and discourage them from speaking out, the suit said, and gave as an example a picture depicting Stone Mountain which it dubbed a “Confederate Mural.”

The lawsuit claims that incidents of racism have largely been ignored by HR for decades. Plaintiff Keith McClinton, for example, said in the filing that he had documented discrimination of Black employees in writing to HR for nearly 20 years, so much that HR told him in 2024 to stop putting his complaints in writing. When HR informed managers of the complaints, it led to retaliation, the suit said.

Advertisement

In one instance, around 2006, McClinton said that “KKK” was written across his lunchbox. Managers required that McClinton give a handwriting sample to prove it wasn’t him, the suit said.

The suit alleges that entire careers have been hampered by the “Good Ole Boys,” causing irreparable harm to the career trajectories of Black employees.

Advertisement

The Cheerios maker, one of the nation’s biggest food companies, said that it does not comment on pending litigation. General Mills’ website says that the company prohibits discrimination and values diversity, which it considers to be a “core” part of business strategy.

The plaintiffs seek a trial by jury and compensatory and punitive damages for hundreds of Black employees who suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of enjoyment of life.