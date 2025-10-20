Apple’s latest iPhone lineup is selling faster than last year’s models in the U.S. and China, analysts said, as steady prices and richer trade-in offers drive early demand in its two biggest markets.

Sales across the two countries were about 14% higher than last year's iPhone 16 over the first 10 days of availability, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

The base iPhone 17 accounted for most of that lift, with Chinese sales running at nearly twice the pace of last year. Sales of the model were up 31% across the two markets combined.

Senior analyst Mengmeng Zhang said the base model is “very compelling to consumers.” He said: “A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade — all for the same price as last year’s iPhone 16 … Simply put, it provides extremely good value-for-money, and Chinese consumers are rewarding Apple for that.”

In the U.S., the Pro Max has led demand, helped by larger subsidies from carriers that cut the upfront cost for customers signing long contracts. Analysts said the offers have encouraged pandemic-era buyers to finally upgrade, reinforcing Apple’s push into the ultra-premium tier.

“Carriers here are looking to maximize lifetime value by converting strong device subsidies into years of higher monthly service revenue,” analyst Maurice Klaehne said, adding that offers have made the top model “more accessible to customers, bolstering premiumization trends and strengthening high-value customer ties to the Apple ecosystem.”

The thinner iPhone Air has also outperformed last year’s Plus model, though Counterpoint said its higher price and shorter pre-order window in China mean it is likely to remain a niche option at first.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup at a September event in Cupertino, where it also introduced new AirPods and watches. The headliner was the iPhone Air, the thinnest model Apple has made, while the Pro line was pitched as a workstation-class device for creators.

The company kept base prices unchanged at $799, $999 and $1,099, with higher entry storage and carrier offers doing much of the work to encourage upgrades. Analysts said the strategy reflects a push to segment buyers across three clear tiers rather than rely on a single breakthrough feature.