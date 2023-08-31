Elastic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $293.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $303 million to $305 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.01 to $1.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC