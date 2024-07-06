Eli Lilly's weight loss drug future, Trump Media's cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup

2 / 12
Eli Lilly’s blockbuster GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss treatment Mounjaro could soon be approved in India, opening up one of the world’s largest weight loss markets to the pharma giant.
The company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social just raked in a solid chunk of change.
Trump Media & Technology Group on Tuesday said it took in more than $105 million through the cash exercise of warrants between June 20 and Monday, July 1. The company had previously said it expected to raise just $69.4 million from the warrants. If all the warrants covered by its registration statement are exercised for cash, Trump Media could eventually receive as much as $247 million.
Turbulence can be a scary thing on an airplane. A flight from London to Singapore recently saw one passenger die and dozens of others get injured. Zooming out, the turbulence tracking site Turbli went over its weather-based data and parsed the quakiest routes the world over for 2023.
EV fires, while severe, aren’t as common as some naysayers predicted when electric power first started gaining popularity. So when a pattern in EV fires starts to emerge — say, when Rivian vans keep catching fire at Amazon distribution centers — one starts to wonder why.
CDK Global says its dealer management system should be back online by late Wednesday or early Thursday, or about two weeks after the software provider was hit with back-to-back cyberattacks last month.
Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence boom, delivering record earnings and a soaring stock performance so far this year.
General Motors reported its best quarter since 2020 on Tuesday, saying it had record electric vehicle sales.
The auto giant had 696,086 total deliveries in the second quarter, reporting eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year retail sales growth and six consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth sales for its subsidiary Buick.
American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike
Flight attendants for American Airlines are still inching their way towards a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, their union, announced Monday that they still don’t have a deal with the carrier despite a last-minute mediation session this weekend.
Drive-in fast food chain Sonic is adding its name to the meal deal wars with the launch of its $1.99 value menu, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Walmart recently partnered with drone delivery startup Wing to offer packages shipped same-day by air. There is a laundry list of hurdles to overcome in order for this to be a reality, from regulatory approval, technological integration, and simply making it cost-effective to operate. One of the hurdles that Walmart and Wing have recently stumbled over is gun owners. Last week a Florida man admitted to shooting down a Walmart delivery drone, which he claimed was surveilling him, with a 9mm pistol as it flew over his home.