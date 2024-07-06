How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug future, Trump Media's cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup

About
Business News

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug future, Trump Media's cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup

Plus, Amazon’s electric delivery vans keep catching on fire

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Eli Lilly&#39;s weight loss drug future, Trump Media&#39;s cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Walter Bibikow (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Screenshot: Wing
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Eli Lilly is one step closer to gaining access to one of the world’s largest weight loss markets

Eli Lilly is one step closer to gaining access to one of the world’s largest weight loss markets

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could launch in India as soon as 2025.
Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could launch in India as soon as 2025.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly’s blockbuster GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss treatment Mounjaro could soon be approved in India, opening up one of the world’s largest weight loss markets to the pharma giant.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Trump Media just got a $105 million cash infusion as it expects to keep losing money

Trump Media just got a $105 million cash infusion as it expects to keep losing money

Former president Donald Trump.
Former president Donald Trump.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social just raked in a solid chunk of change.

Advertisement

Trump Media & Technology Group on Tuesday said it took in more than $105 million through the cash exercise of warrants between June 20 and Monday, July 1. The company had previously said it expected to raise just $69.4 million from the warrants. If all the warrants covered by its registration statement are exercised for cash, Trump Media could eventually receive as much as $247 million.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The 10 most turbulent plane routes in the world

The 10 most turbulent plane routes in the world

A plane flies near a cloud
A plane flies near a cloud
Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Turbulence can be a scary thing on an airplane. A flight from London to Singapore recently saw one passenger die and dozens of others get injured. Zooming out, the turbulence tracking site Turbli went over its weather-based data and parsed the quakiest routes the world over for 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Amazon’s electric delivery vans keep catching on fire

Amazon’s electric delivery vans keep catching on fire

Gif: Third Coast Drone

EV fires, while severe, aren’t as common as some naysayers predicted when electric power first started gaining popularity. So when a pattern in EV fires starts to emerge — say, when Rivian vans keep catching fire at Amazon distribution centers — one starts to wonder why.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

The massive car dealership slowdown could end this week

The massive car dealership slowdown could end this week

Car dealerships have been forced to find alternative ways of doing business over the past few weeks.
Car dealerships have been forced to find alternative ways of doing business over the past few weeks.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

CDK Global says its dealer management system should be back online by late Wednesday or early Thursday, or about two weeks after the software provider was hit with back-to-back cyberattacks last month.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Nvidia is hot. But 4 companies in the S&P 500 are on an even hotter streak

Nvidia is hot. But 4 companies in the S&P 500 are on an even hotter streak

sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters, surrounded by tree branches
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence boom, delivering record earnings and a soaring stock performance so far this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

GM’s electric car sales hit a new record

GM’s electric car sales hit a new record

Image for article titled Eli Lilly&#39;s weight loss drug future, Trump Media&#39;s cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

General Motors reported its best quarter since 2020 on Tuesday, saying it had record electric vehicle sales.

Advertisement

The auto giant had 696,086 total deliveries in the second quarter, reporting eight consecutive quarters of year-over-year retail sales growth and six consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth sales for its subsidiary Buick.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike

American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike

American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Flight attendants for American Airlines are still inching their way towards a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, their union, announced Monday that they still don’t have a deal with the carrier despite a last-minute mediation session this weekend.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Sonic is launching a $1.99 value menu as the meal deal wars heat up

Sonic is launching a $1.99 value menu as the meal deal wars heat up

A Sonic restaurant sign in Chicago, Illinois.
A Sonic restaurant sign in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Drive-in fast food chain Sonic is adding its name to the meal deal wars with the launch of its $1.99 value menu, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

People are shooting down Walmart delivery drones

People are shooting down Walmart delivery drones

Image for article titled Eli Lilly&#39;s weight loss drug future, Trump Media&#39;s cash, and airplane turbulence: Business news roundup
Screenshot: Wing

Walmart recently partnered with drone delivery startup Wing to offer packages shipped same-day by air. There is a laundry list of hurdles to overcome in order for this to be a reality, from regulatory approval, technological integration, and simply making it cost-effective to operate. One of the hurdles that Walmart and Wing have recently stumbled over is gun owners. Last week a Florida man admitted to shooting down a Walmart delivery drone, which he claimed was surveilling him, with a 9mm pistol as it flew over his home.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12