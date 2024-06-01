Elon Musk and Donald Trump chat, Melinda Gates donates, Nelson Peltz sells: Leadership news roundup

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is throwing in the towel when it comes to his Disney ambitions — for good this time.



CNBC, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reports that Peltz, who has launched two unsuccessful bids for a seat on Disney’s board of directors in recent years, sold off his remaining stake in the entertainment giant. The sale netted the 81-year-old investor $1 billion, with shares valued at about $120 apiece at the time of the sale, CNBC reports. Peltz’s asset management firm Trian Partners owned a roughly $3.5 billion stake in Disney as of January, at the height of the proxy contest. Disney stock closed Wednesday at $100.88 per share.

