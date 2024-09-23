Elon Musk says a Kamala Harris presidency would 'doom humanity' and 'destroy' the Mars program

In This Story TSLA -3.46%

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say goodbye to life as we know it — eventually.

“While I have many concerns about a potential Kamala regime, my absolute showstopper is that the bureaucracy currently choking America to death is guaranteed to grow under a Democratic Party administration,” Musk, who has endorsed Former President Donald Trump’s White House bid, wrote on X Sunday.

“This would destroy [NASA’s] Mars program and doom humanity,” he added, calling the upcoming November election “a fork, maybe the fork, in the road of human destiny.”

Musk’s latest attack on Harris and government regulations comes as he continues to accuse federal agencies — including the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission — of engaging in lawfare against SpaceX.

After the Federal Aviation Administration proposed fines against SpaceX over unapproved changes before rocket launches, Musk said he would sue the agency and falsely accused them of ignoring safety issues at other companies. He’s also taken aim at environmental safety regulators and at the Secret Service, which investigated his recent comments that were seen by some as a veiled threat against the vice president and President Joe Biden.

Musk founded SpaceX in the early 2000s with the goal of eventually colonizing Mars. On Sunday, he said SpaceX plans to launch five uncrewed Starship megarockets to Mars in two years, with crewed missions set for 2028 assuming that those go well. Part of his frustration with the FAA stems from the agency’s slow approach to approving launches of his Starship megarocket, which has only had four test launches.

In his post Sunday, Musk warned that humanity needs to become “sustainably multi-planetary” before something happens to humanity, hypothesizing about nuclear war or a “supervirus.” But this isn’t the first time that Musk has forecast an apocalyptic scenario that will doom society.

He’s warned about population collapse due to low-fertility rates, artificial intelligence-powered robots taking over the world like something straight out of “The Terminator” (Musk’s Tesla (TSLA-3.46% ) has its own humanoid robots), a repeat of the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, and even the sun engulfing and incinerating the Earth (which isn’t expected for at least seven billion years).