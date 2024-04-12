Elon Musk's next adventure, GM's Cruise comeback, BMW's EV success: Auto news roundup

This past week — as many of them are — has been a rollercoaster for fans of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO revealed this week he plans to visit India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he is expected to announce new investments in the country. That news comes even as Tesla settles a lawsuit filed by the family of a Apple engineer who died in 2018 while his Model X was using Autopilot. Musk’s deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by the man he accused of being an undercover federal agent embedded in a neo-Nazi group also revealed some interesting — and frankly bizarre — new information.

Advertisement

Outside of the Tesla-sphere, BMW announced its major success in selling electric vehicles around the world and General Motors’ Cruise is back on the road — albeit with a human driver at the helm. South Korea’s Hyundai and Kia are joining Tesla in carving out deeper connections to India, and China’s Chery is planning to set up shop in Spain amid slow EV sales growth at home.

And Ford Motor Co. added a new recall of Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs to already long list of recalls it announced this year.

Go back: Visit last week’s roundup, which includes Tesla’s terrible week, Ford’s bet on hybrids, and Chinese EV companies’ innovations.