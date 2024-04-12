Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Elon Musk's next adventure, GM's Cruise comeback, BMW's EV success: Auto news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
News

Elon Musk's next adventure, GM's Cruise comeback, BMW's EV success: Auto news roundup

Plus, Hyundai and Kia deepen India ties, Ford recalls 43,000 SUVs, and China EV sales slow

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s next adventure, GM&#39;s Cruise comeback, BMW&#39;s EV success: Auto news roundup
Graphic: Images: Getty Images, Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool, Sean Gallup, Spencer Platt

This past week — as many of them are — has been a rollercoaster for fans of Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO revealed this week he plans to visit India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he is expected to announce new investments in the country. That news comes even as Tesla settles a lawsuit filed by the family of a Apple engineer who died in 2018 while his Model X was using Autopilot. Musk’s deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by the man he accused of being an undercover federal agent embedded in a neo-Nazi group also revealed some interesting — and frankly bizarre — new information.

Advertisement

Outside of the Tesla-sphere, BMW announced its major success in selling electric vehicles around the world and General Motors’ Cruise is back on the road — albeit with a human driver at the helm. South Korea’s Hyundai and Kia are joining Tesla in carving out deeper connections to India, and China’s Chery is planning to set up shop in Spain amid slow EV sales growth at home.

And Ford Motor Co. added a new recall of Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs to already long list of recalls it announced this year.

Go back: Visit last week’s roundup, which includes Tesla’s terrible week, Ford’s bet on hybrids, and Chinese EV companies’ innovations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

BMW is succeeding with electric cars while rivals like Tesla struggle

BMW is succeeding with electric cars while rivals like Tesla struggle

Last quarter, BWM delivered its one-millionth electric vehicle since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.
Last quarter, BWM delivered its one-millionth electric vehicle since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.
Photo: Getty Images

BMW was one of the few companies selling electric vehicles to report a surge of growth in the first quarter of 2024, even as rivals like Tesla and Volkswagen struggled.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Tesla has settled a lawsuit over an Apple engineer’s fatal 2018 crash involving Autopilot

Tesla has settled a lawsuit over an Apple engineer’s fatal 2018 crash involving Autopilot

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has frequently touted the success and safety of his company’s driver assistance software.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has frequently touted the success and safety of his company’s driver assistance software.
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla has reached a settlement with the family of a driver who died in a 2018 crash involving the use of Tesla’s driver assistance program just days before a trial in California state court was set to kick into gear.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

China’s first quarter was its slowest for EV sales growth in a year

China’s first quarter was its slowest for EV sales growth in a year

BYD, or Build Your Dreams, was China’s top EV seller in March 2024.
BYD, or Build Your Dreams, was China’s top EV seller in March 2024.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Sales of electric passenger vehicles in China climbed 10.5% last month compared to the same time a year earlier, as automakers continue to slash prices and deepen discounts to entice consumers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

Hyundai and Kia are the latest carmakers strengthening EV ties in India

Hyundai and Kia are the latest carmakers strengthening EV ties in India

Hyundai Motor Co. made electric vehicles a key part of its showcase at the 2024 New York Auto Show.
Hyundai Motor Co. made electric vehicles a key part of its showcase at the 2024 New York Auto Show.
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Hyundai Motor and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding with Exide Energy Solutions to supply batteries for their electric vehicles in the latest attempt by carmakers to entrench themselves in India.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India. Here’s what to know

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting India. Here’s what to know

Elon Musk (left) said Tesla wants to invest in India “as soon as humanly possible” after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on June 20, 2023.
Elon Musk (left) said Tesla wants to invest in India “as soon as humanly possible” after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on June 20, 2023.
Photo: India’s Press Information Bureau

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to travel to India in the coming weeks to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fueling speculation that the electric vehicle maker will announce a new investment in the country.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Chinese automaker Chery will start making cars in Europe

Chinese automaker Chery will start making cars in Europe

Chery Auto shows off its cars at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show in Germany.
Chery Auto shows off its cars at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show in Germany.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Chery Auto plans to start making cars in Spain, marking the Chinese automaker’s first foray into Europe.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

Elon Musk’s ‘self-inflicted wounds’ and other highlights from a newly released deposition

Elon Musk’s ‘self-inflicted wounds’ and other highlights from a newly released deposition

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

On March 27, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down for a two-hour deposition during proceedings for a defamation lawsuit filed against him in federal court in California. Despite multiple attempts from Musk’s lawyer — Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Alex Spiro, who is facing possible sanctions over his actions during the deposition — to seal his testimony, it was made public Monday.

Advertisement

In his testimony, Musk revealed he roleplayed as his son on X, acknowledged his “self-inflicted wounds” and dismissed “many” lawsuits against him and his companies as attempts to get “a lot of money.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires, but remedy won’t fix leaks

Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires, but remedy won’t fix leaks

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s next adventure, GM&#39;s Cruise comeback, BMW&#39;s EV success: Auto news roundup
Photo: Matt Rourke (AP)

Ford is recalling nearly 43,000 small SUVs because gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. But the recall remedy does not include repairing the fuel leaks.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

GM’s Cruise is putting robotaxis back on the road — with drivers

GM’s Cruise is putting robotaxis back on the road — with drivers

GM Cruise robotaxi
Photo: Elijah Nouvelage (Reuters)

General Motors’ self-driving car company Cruise is getting back on the streets, this time with a driver behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11