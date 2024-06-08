Elon Musk's Tesla backers, another Google leak, and CEO security costs: The most popular tech stories

2 / 11
It’s no surprise some of the world’s top tech executives earn millions in compensation each year — but it’s not all cash and stock rewards.
See how much top tech companies including Tesla, Google, and Meta are spending on security programs and private transportation to protect their chief executives.
What do the voices of 1,000 children and secret Nintendo company announcements have in common? They were inadvertently collected by Google, along with tons of other sensitive users’ information between 2013 and 2018.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, the platform and its owner faced a lot of scrutiny. Musk whittled down the social network’s staff to a skeleton crew, and big-name advertisers fled as X saw an onslaught of content flagged for misinformation and disinformation, racism, transphobia, and antisemitism.
Tesla is embroiled in another major controversy and its board of directors are at its center.
This latest kerfuffle goes all the way back to the distant year of 2018, when Tesla’s board put together a surprising compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.
Honda Motor on Wednesday began assembling the first fuel cell electric vehicle (FECV) built in the United States — the CR-V e:FCEV.
The fuel cell version of Honda’s CR-V crossover is the first plug-in hybrid fuel- cell vehicle that will be sold — and built — in the U.S., according to the company. That means it can be plugged into charging ports and run off electricity, as well as hydrogen. There are currently 56 fuel cell stations in the United States — all of them in California, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The world has to do some stepping-up to prevent the most catastrophic version of climate change. A report from the International Energy Agency released Tuesday says that global commitments to building renewable energy capacity are nowhere near what’s necessary to keep temperatures to 2030 targets, and that includes goals set by the U.S. The focus of the report is the gap between ambitions in the sector and what’s actually happening.
Tesla’s board of directors is continuing its full-throttle support of CEO Elon Musk and, more specifically, his pay package that was once valued at $56 billion.
The United States set a new record for solar manufacturing growth last quarter, as the industry rapidly expands ahead of a looming deadline.
Seventy-five percent of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the U.S. grid last quarter came from solar manufacturing, according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. A record 11 gigawatts of new solar panel manufacturing capacity came online during the first three months of 2024.
Institutional shareholders at Tesla are dropping the automaker’s stock because they feel its days of huge growth are in the past. Tesla’s shares are down just about 30% this year, and the stock has fallen by over 50% since its high in 2021 whipping away nearly $600 billion in market value. Ouch.