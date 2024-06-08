Elon Musk's Tesla backers, another Google leak, and CEO security costs: The most popular tech stories

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Tech & Innovation

Plus, America’s solar energy industry is on a tear

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla backers, another Google leak, and CEO security costs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP (Getty Images), Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images), Apu Gomes (Getty Images), Kevin Winter (Getty Images), American Honda Motor Co., Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Britta Pedersen-Pool (Getty Images), Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP (Getty Images), Graphic: PwC
Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs Meta $10 million. Here’s what Big Tech spends protecting CEOs

jensen huang, left, sundar pichai, center, and mark zuckerberg, right all laughing while speaking together
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the U.S. Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2023.
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP (Getty Images)

It’s no surprise some of the world’s top tech executives earn millions in compensation each year — but it’s not all cash and stock rewards.

See how much top tech companies including Tesla, Google, and Meta are spending on security programs and private transportation to protect their chief executives.

Google’s second massive leak in a week shows it collected sensitive data from users

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla backers, another Google leak, and CEO security costs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images)

What do the voices of 1,000 children and secret Nintendo company announcements have in common? They were inadvertently collected by Google, along with tons of other sensitive users’ information between 2013 and 2018.

Elon Musk’s X has lost its only PR employee

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, the platform and its owner faced a lot of scrutiny. Musk whittled down the social network’s staff to a skeleton crew, and big-name advertisers fled as X saw an onslaught of content flagged for misinformation and disinformation, racism, transphobia, and antisemitism.

Meet the Tesla board fighting for Elon Musk’s $46 billion payday

Elon Musk
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Tesla is embroiled in another major controversy and its board of directors are at its center.

This latest kerfuffle goes all the way back to the distant year of 2018, when Tesla’s board put together a surprising compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.  

Honda has started building America’s first plug-in hydrogen fuel cell vehicle

The 2025 Honda CR-V eFCEV is the first U.S.-made fuel cell electric vehicle.
Photo: American Honda Motor Co.

Honda Motor on Wednesday began assembling the first fuel cell electric vehicle (FECV) built in the United States — the CR-V e:FCEV.

The fuel cell version of Honda’s CR-V crossover is the first plug-in hybrid fuel- cell vehicle that will be sold — and built — in the U.S., according to the company. That means it can be plugged into charging ports and run off electricity, as well as hydrogen. There are currently 56 fuel cell stations in the United States — all of them in California, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

America isn’t making enough renewable energy to prevent severe climate change

Houses with solar panels
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The world has to do some stepping-up to prevent the most catastrophic version of climate change. A report from the International Energy Agency released Tuesday says that global commitments to building renewable energy capacity are nowhere near what’s necessary to keep temperatures to 2030 targets, and that includes goals set by the U.S. The focus of the report is the gap between ambitions in the sector and what’s actually happening.

Elon Musk’s $46 billion payday is ‘not about the money,’ Tesla chair says

Tesla’s board of directors has thrown its full support behind CEO Elon Musk.
Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla’s board of directors is continuing its full-throttle support of CEO Elon Musk and, more specifically, his pay package that was once valued at $56 billion.

America’s solar energy industry is on a tear

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s Tesla backers, another Google leak, and CEO security costs: The most popular tech stories
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

The United States set a new record for solar manufacturing growth last quarter, as the industry rapidly expands ahead of a looming deadline.

Seventy-five percent of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the U.S. grid last quarter came from solar manufacturing, according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. A record 11 gigawatts of new solar panel manufacturing capacity came online during the first three months of 2024.

Some of Tesla’s earliest supporters are giving up on the stock

Tech billionaire Elon Musk (L) speaks during a ceremony held to inaugurate satellite unit Starlink at a community health center in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on May 19, 2024.
Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP (Getty Images)

Institutional shareholders at Tesla are dropping the automaker’s stock because they feel its days of huge growth are in the past. Tesla’s shares are down just about 30% this year, and the stock has fallen by over 50% since its high in 2021 whipping away nearly $600 billion in market value. Ouch.

