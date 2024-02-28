Elon Musk says a Tesla sports car is finally coming next year — and it's a SpaceX collaboration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teasing the EV-maker’s highly-anticipated sports car, the Roadster, and announced that it will finally ship next year.

“There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car,” Musk posted on X, the social platform he owns, early Wednesday morning.

He went on to say that the car’s production design is complete and will be unveiled by the end of the year and ready to ship in 2025. But the electric sports car has been plagued with delays and has already missed multiple ship dates.

The four-seat Roadster was originally announced in 2017 and was supposed go on the market in 2020. It has since been delayed numerous times, reportedly due to pandemic-induced supply chain constraints. Most recently in 2021, Musk said the car would launch in 2023 — but the year came and went with no news on the Roadster.

The news comes days after Tesla’s Chinese rival BYD, announced that its launching its own super car this summer.

A Tesla sports car with rockets?

Musk said on X that the Roadster could go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than one second.

He also called the car a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX, the rocket company he owns.

In 2018, Musk said the Roadster would have a SpaceX option package that would include about 10 small rocket thrusters “arranged seamlessly around car.”

Musk claimed the rocket engines would improve the car’s acceleration, speed, braking, and could even possibly “allow a Tesla to fly.”

“I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time,” Musk said Wednesday.

The news did little to move Tesla’s struggling stock, which has remained flat during Wednesday morning trading.

Tesla stock has fallen 20% since the beginning of the year.