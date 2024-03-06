Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk made X audio and video calls automatically show your IP address. Here's how to turn that off

A feature that reveals users' IP address is turned on automatically for all users, who must go to their settings to manually turn it off

By
Jody Serrano / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An illustration of X's calling feature. Elon Musk's face is shown on a phone screen.
Pick up or block?
Illustration: Jody Serrano / Getty Images

X owner Elon Musk is dreaming of a world where people ditch their cell phones and instead make audio and video calls on the social media platform. Musk’s vision has elicited nearly collective horror from users of his platform — as well as potential risks to their IP addresses.

Suggested Reading

Alcohol company stocks are falling after Trump threatened tariffs on Europe's spirits
The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Mark Cuban wants to 'out-Elon' Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Alcohol company stocks are falling after Trump threatened tariffs on Europe's spirits
The 10 best cities in America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Mark Cuban wants to 'out-Elon' Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

X began rolling out the audio and video calling feature, which was previously restricted to paid users, to everyone last week. However, hawk-eyed sleuths quickly noticed that the feature was automatically turned on, meaning that users had to manually go to their settings to turn it off. Only your mutuals or someone you’ve exchanged DMs with can call you by default, but that’s still potentially a lot of people.

Advertisement

Related Content

The New York Times became one of the first Twitter accounts to lose the verified badge
Jack Dorsey doesn’t think Musk’s Twitter Files drop fulfil a promise of transparency

Related Content

The New York Times became one of the first Twitter accounts to lose the verified badge
Jack Dorsey doesn’t think Musk’s Twitter Files drop fulfil a promise of transparency

Privacy researchers also sounded the alarm on the feature after learning that it revealed users’ IP address during calls. Notably, the option to protect users’ IP addresses is toggled off, which frankly makes no sense.

Advertisement

Zach Edwards, an independent privacy researcher, told Gizmodo that an IP address can allow third parties to track down your location and get their hands on other details of your online life.

Advertisement

“In major cities, an IP address can sometimes identify someone’s exact location, but usually it’s just close enough to be creepy. Like a 1 block radius around your house,” Edwards said via X direct messages. However, “sometimes if in a remote/rural location, the IP address 1000% identifies you.”

Law enforcement can use IP addresses to track down illegal behavior, such as child sexual abuse material or pirating online content. Meanwhile, hackers can launch DDoS attacks to take down your internet connection or even steal your data.

Advertisement

How to turn off audio and video calls on X

Luckily, you can avoid potential IP security nightmares by turning off audio and video calls on X. As you’ll see in the screenshots below, it’s pretty straightforward:

- First, go to Settings and Support. Then click on Settings and Privacy. (If you’re on desktop, click on the More button and then go to Settings and Privacy).

Advertisement

- Next, click on Privacy and Safety. Select Direct Messages from the menu that pops up.

- Toggle off the option that says Enable audio and video calling.

A screenshot that shows how to disable audio and video calling on X.
Screenshot: Oscar Gonzalez
Advertisement

And that’s it. Some may not see the Enable audio and video calling option in their settings yet, which means the feature hasn’t been rolled out to them. That doesn’t mean they won’t eventually get it in a future update.

If you believe in Musk’s vision and want to make and receive your calls on X—huzzah, I guess. However, make sure to keep your IP address safe and toggle on the Enhanced call privacy option in the Direct Messages settings.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.