Elon Musk's X won't be up in Brazil anytime soon

The Supreme Court in Brazil stood by its decision to ban the use of X TSLA-1.77% in the country, where the social media platform has 21 million users.



Five members of the court made the decision on Monday, according to The Guardian. Justices accused X owner Elon Musk of consistently ignoring court orders and acting as if the company was above the law. (Meanwhile, Musk has called the court’s actions illegal).

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Musk have been locked in a feud since April over a dispute related to Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter. Moraes said he would investigate the billionaire for obstruction of justice after Musk pledged to defy a court order blocking some accounts on X. Musk’s company has claimed that Moraes threatened to arrest one of its legal representatives in Brazil if it didn’t comply.

As part of the feud, Moraes ordered that the assets of a “de facto economic group” under Musk’s control be frozen to guarantee X pays fines issued by Brazil’s courts, according to G1. Starlink, which is a subsidiary of Musk’s aerospace firm SpaceX TSLA-1.77% and sells satellite internet services in Brazil, has confirmed that its assets have been frozen — a move that Musk has threatened with legal action.

On Monday when the ban was upheld, Musk shared a post about VPN use, writing: “Super easy to use a VPN if a website is restricted in your location.” However, under the ban that was upheld, using a VPN carries with it a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900).

Will Gavin contributed to this article.

