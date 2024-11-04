Elon Musk's lawyer says his pro-Trump election lottery wasn't random, after all

In This Story TSLA -3.88%

Elon Musk’s lawyers argued in Philadelphia court on Monday that his $1 million-a-day giveaway to voters who sign a petition supporting free speech and gun rights was not random, claiming the winners were actually pre-selected.

Philadelphia District Attorney sued Musk over the scheme, which involved a daily $1 million give-out since Oct. 19 to people who signed his petition via his America PAC. Musk had said the winners were selected at random, which Krasner said was an illegal lottery that broke state laws.

But in court, the Telsa boss and GOP super donor’s lawyer Chris Gober backtracked, according to Reuters. “There is no prize to be won, instead recipients must fulfill contractual obligations to serve as a spokesperson for the PAC,” Gober said.

Musk has only offered the “lottery” winnings to people in swing states, which many have criticized as unfair interference in the election. The winners were chosen, according to Gober, based on whether they would make a good spokesperson for the cause.

“We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow,” Gober said, according to the AP.



America PAC’s treasurer Chris Young told the court he was surprised to hear Musk say the winners were random. “It’s not the word I would have selected,” he said.

“The opportunity to earn,” Young said in court, “is different from the chance to win.”

Krasner said Monday he will “be seeking a lot more money than that for what Elon Musk and America PAC have done,” when referring to the $1 million cash prizes. He said his office is not asking the winners to forfeit the money they were given, Reuters reported.

Musk has given more than $110 million to former President Donald Trump through PACs. He has also been funding a get-out-the-vote operation in Pennsylvania for Trump.