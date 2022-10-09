This story was published on our Quartz Africa Weekly newsletter, News and culture from around the continent .

Technology has obscured the line between the physical and virtual worlds with original tweets, historical photos, monuments, art, architecture plans, drawings, land, cars, audio music, videos, avatars becoming available as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs are a way of tracking ownership of a unique digital asset, and one company is taking it to a new level.

Canada-based mining firm Madison Metals, which plans to mine uranium in Namibia, announced this week that it had secured an undisclosed amount of funds to sell its minerals in the form of NFTs. The new digital project is the world’s first ever attempt to place uranium-backed NFTs to online marketplaces—many were understandably confused.

Madison Metals has yet to start the physical mining of uranium in Namibia, the world’s second largest producer of the metal. That work is scheduled to happen at the same time as with virtual mining on Oct. 15.

Madison is working with blockchain firm Lux Partners to supply up to 20 million pounds of U308 uranium oxide, and just like the sale of other digital collectibles, it is set to provide an additional revenue stream to the company. Madison hopes to use revenue from selling virtual uranium tokens and royalties from NFT trading fees to keep drilling and advance its uranium projects towards real production, and even start purchasing uranium from other miners.

The project is unique because unlike other minerals, uranium is not sold on open markets, given that it is the fuel that powers nuclear plants. Placing it in an NFT marketplace opens it up to more transparency, but also raises a very futuristic question: What determines the value of digital assets?

Stories this week

Google taps into the African spirit of ‘ubuntu.’ The company’s $1 billion investment aims to unite the continent and make it accessible as a single market. What could go wrong? Faustine Ngila highlights the challenges ahead.

Africa is betting big on open banking. Progress in sharing banking application programming interfaces (APIs) aimed at boosting financial inclusion is starting to change the continent’s banking landscape. Faustine Ngila examines the 11 countries pioneering the space.

Africa wants $1.3 trillion in climate financing from the west. Faustine Ngila attended a pre-COP27 conference in Rwanda where climate lobbyists mounted pressure on western countries to fork out over ten times the $100 billion climate finance pledge agreed in 2009, which they didn’t honor.

Internet providers succumb to the cost of living crisis. Two of Nigeria’s top mobile internet service providers have raised their data plans’ prices after holding steady for years, Alexander Onukwue reports.

Charting Africa’s venture capital record semester

The amount of venture capital investment into African startups in 2022 could beat last year’s record of $5 billion, according to a report by the continent’s top group of private investors. Across the world, startups raised considerably less venture capital money in the second quarter of this year than the same period in 2021, Africa being the only exception.

Between January and June, no other region even came close to matching the continent’s funding growth. Should the half-year growth rate persist till December, 2022 will be a new record year for the amount of venture capital investment raised by African startups. Alexander Onukwue has the details.

Image copyright: Quartz

Dealmaker

Algebra Ventures, an Egyptian investment firm, raised $100 million for a fund from which it intends to invest in African and Middle Eastern startups. It is the firm’s second fund, following up on a $54 million fund that it invested in 21 startups. Some of the investors in the fund are development institutions like the International Finance Corporation, and FMO (the Dutch development bank) which made $15 million and $10 million commitments, respectively.

Spleet, a Nigerian proptech company, raised $2.6 million in a round led by MaC Venture Capital, an Los Angeles–based firm. Other investors in the company, whose apartments go for between $200 and $1,000 monthly in Lagos, include Noemis Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Assembly Funds, Ajim Capital, Francis Fund, MetaProp VC, and HoaQ Fund.

Quartz Gems

Other things we liked

Museveni’s son tweeted about capturing Nairobi. Daily Monitor’s Andrew Bagala and Stephen Otage explore the altercations between the Ugandan president and opposition leaders after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba scripted a series of inflammatory tweets. Uganda’s opposition want him jailed.

Nigerian women and children drowned while escaping gang violence. For the BBC, Ishaq Khalid reports that 18 people in the north-western Zamfara state died while trying to escape an attack by village gunmen, who shot at their boats.

Lesotho voters want a leader who can tackle crime and unemployment. For the AP, Herbert Moyo explains that the prime minister elected in the Oct. 8 polls must deal with Lesotho’s two biggest problems—high murder rates and an acute shortage of jobs.



A British couple was murdered and bodies thrown to crocodiles. For the Evening Standard, Jamie Pyatt covers the trial of the three people accused of murdering botanists Rodney Saunders and his wife Rachel, whose bodies were found in a river in South Africa a few days after they were interviewed in a BBC documentary in 2018.

ICYMI

