The COP27 deal delivered a loss and damage fund, but fell short of reducing emissions. The historic win for climate finance was overshadowed by the failure to make progress on phasing out fossil fuels.

Bob Iger got a Disney sequel. The former CEO is back at the helm of the entertainment giant, which summarily dismissed Iger’s successor Bob Chapek after a tumultuous two years.

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account. The former president has so far not shown any interest in tweeting again.

Tesla issued its 19th recall so far this year. More than 300,000 vehicles are affected by the latest issue, a rear light problem.

FTX owes $3.1 billion to its 50 biggest creditors. According to court papers, two of them are owed more than $200 million.

A gunman killed five people and injured 25 at an LGBTQ club in Colorado. Patrons at Club Q were able to subdue the shooter before the police arrested him.

Kim Jong Un introduced his daughter to the world. North Korea’s secretive leader was pictured at a missile launch holding hands with the fourth-generation member of the country’s ruling family.

Eighty-eight countries voted to crack down on shark finning. A new deal increases the number of shark species under protection, delivering a blow to the multi-million dollar industry.

What to watch for

Twelve years ago, Qatar become the first Middle Eastern country to win a bid to host a FIFA World Cup. Now, it’s the first host country to lose the inaugural match of the world’s largest soccer tournament.

The 0-2 loss to Ecuador is hardly the most remarkable development for a host country mired in controversies including bribery, budgetary mismanagement, and human rights abuses. The record nine-figure sum Qatar spent to host and market itself as a viable destination for major sporting events is unlikely to pay off any time soon:

$220 billion: Estimated cost of the Qatar World cup, outspending the former record-holder, Brazil’s 2014 tournament, which cost $15 billion

$17 billion: The expected economic gain of hosting the World Cup for Qatar, down from an earlier estimate of $20 billion

$6.5 billion: Amount spent on the eight stadiums involved, an expense that is almost certain to become redundant

Take a scroll down FTX’s convoluted org chart

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its billionaire co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried are reportedly under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission for mismanaging billions of dollars in client funds.

Replacing Bankman-Fried as CEO to guide the liquidation efforts is John Ray III, who previously oversaw the Enron bankruptcy. He’s now offered a glimpse of the probably intentionally convoluted web of legal entities Bankman-Fried had spun. An organizational chart of FTX’s sprawling empire shows more than 100 interrelated firms spanning 27 regions, including the company’s headquarters in the Bahamas.

Ray described the FTX mismanagement as the worst he’s ever seen, but don’t just take his word for it: because your eyeballs deserve it, we reoriented the organizational chart from the court filing for easier vertical viewing and added annotations for clarity. While it identifies specific FTX entities and subsidiaries, the chart raises more questions than answers.



Africa needs crypto regulation

Africans are taking stock of their losses in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse. For some crypto startups in Nigeria, that has meant painful layoffs. In Kenya, people are counting millions in losses, and users across South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, and Senegal are withdrawing their funds in a panic.

What the commotion has made clear is that, more than ever, Africa urgently needs regulation to hold foreign companies accountable for the losses African traders now face. As Quartz Africa reporter Faustine Ngila explains, so far Ethiopia is the continent’s only country that’s seriously regulating the space.

Surprising discoveries

A rare bird was spotted for the first time in 140 years. The sighting of the black-naped pheasant-pigeon was compared to “finding a unicorn.”

Once considered to be mute, 53 animal species actually make sounds. Turtles in particular are more talkative than previously thought.



A 95-year-old won the Latin Grammy for best new artist. Cuban American singer-songwriter Angela Álvarez wants you to know “it’s never too late” to follow your dreams.

A flourishing ecosystem lies beneath the Antarctic sea. The discovery of phytoplankton blooms indicates photosynthesis is taking place underneath the ice sheet layers.

The leap second has its days numbered. The 50-year-old measure will be phased out by 2035.

