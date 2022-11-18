A fresh exodus of hundreds of Twitter employees, who opted to take severance packages rather than sign up for Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” vision for the company, left some critical engineering teams at the company unstaffed and immediately gave rise to concerns about the platform’s stability.

There was no indication of any widespread disruption of service on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of the staff resignations, which came after Musk laid off half the company and demanded the rest affirm their desire to work hard on his vision for “Twitter 2.0.” But a lot remained unclear, including how many people still work at Twitter and what the company will look like on Monday, when it reopens offices after abruptly shuttering them last night.

In the meantime, the most dire predictions of Twitter’s collapse have not come to pass. Instead, the service has started to show cracks at its edges.

Twitter’s SMS services are down

Lots of Twitter users are reporting they are unable to receive text-message codes from Twitter, which the service sometimes requires to prove your identity. We were able to confirm the error ourselves, getting this message: “You have hit the limit for SMS codes. Try again.”

This issue is particularly problematic for users who rely on two-factor authentication via text message to log into their accounts. Many users report they are simply unable to log in because they’re not any code via SMS from Twitter. Other forms of two-factor authentication are unaffected.



Parts of Twitter Blue are cracking

Twitter’s on-again, off-again subscription service called Twitter Blue comes with a few features, most of which seem still to be working. But one part that’s down, for at least some users, is the ability to see the most popular links shared among a wider network of Twitter users.

That’s, admittedly, a pretty obscure corner of Twitter (though one I happen to use and enjoy every day!). And it’s perhaps not coincidental, as some remaining Twitter Blue staff were said to be among those resigning en masse.

If the damage is limited to features used by few users, then Twitter will have clearly escaped a complete disaster. But if timelines stop loading and average users start noticing, it would be a different situation entirely.

We’ll keep monitoring what’s working and what’s not.