Instacart priced its IPO at $30 a share. The grocery delivery company has a market value of about $10 billion following its Nasdaq debut.

Norfolk Southern announced its plan to compensate homeowners in East Palestine. The railway said it will help make up for lost property value after a train derailment spewed toxic chemicals in the Ohio town in February.

Microsoft’s chief product officer is leaving—for Amazon. After nearly 20 years at the firm, Panos Panay is set to head Amazon’s devices division, Bloomberg reported.

Tesla is reportedly in talks to build an EV factory in Saudi Arabia. The Wall Street Journal broke the news, but CEO Elon Musk denied its veracity in a tweet.

Turkey responded to a Starlink request with a Tesla request

Yesterday, during a sit-down meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asked Elon Musk to build a Tesla factory in Turkey.



The picture above shows Erdoğan, Musk, and a little Musk. The other executives in the room were not from Tesla, but from Starlink—Musk’s satellite network—and SpaceX—the rocket maker that puts those satellites into orbit.



Judging by the official communiqué from the Turkish government, Erdoğan’s request for an electric car factory came in response to Musk asking for permission to operate Starlink in Turkey, which currently is a dark spot in Starlink’s global network. It’s a quid pro quo that Musk is becoming accustomed to—negotiating with foreign governments who can play his various companies against each other. Just look at his relationship with China.

Can factory workers change the shape of the work week—again?

Ford Motor founder Henry Ford may have been one of the earliest adopters of the five-day work week, but now Ford’s workers want more.



The United Auto Workers (UAW) began a historic strike last week against the “Big Three” US carmakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis—with a list of demands that included a four-day work week.



The idea has become a reality for some office workers but has yet to make it to the assembly line. As Quartz’s Julia Malleck writes, the union’s precedent-setting demand could rev up the four-day work week’s engine. Read the full story here.

Pop quiz: The future of ABC

Which of the following is true about Nexstar Media, the little-known TV broadcaster that could buy Disney’s ABC network?



A. It controls 200 local broadcast stations

B. Its network reaches 68% of US households

C. It owns or partially owns the CW, the Food Network, and The Hill

D. It isn’t ABC’s only suitor

The correct answer is, well, all of them. Disney is reportedly looking to spin off ABC as it no longer sees the broadcast and cable TV business as part of its core operations, and Nexstar is the most likely inheritor. But other outlets and media tycoons are tuning in.

Surprising discoveries

Song choruses are moving closer to the start. To count as a listen on streaming services, tunes have to play for at least 30 seconds.

The US lost a $100 million fighter jet and wants your help finding it. The F-35 was misplaced after a pilot ejected from the aircraft.



A dinosaur skeleton is going up for auction in Paris. “Barry,” as the Camptosaurus is known, could fetch more than $1 million.



Watering holes in England and Wales are disappearing. Two pubs a day have been shuttering since the beginning of the year.



This year’s Ig Nobels were announced. Highly impactful works on counting cadaver nose hairs, repurposing dead spiders, and rock-licking scientists were among the winners.



