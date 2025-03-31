🌏 Target’s Costco strategy

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Target (TGT+0.66% ) is following Costco (COST+1.73% ) and Walmart’s (WMT+3.20% ) lead on tariffs. The retailer is reportedly asking Chinese suppliers to absorb some of the costs of U.S. tariffs.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

… Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS+0.32% ) warned tariffs could lead to higher inflation and greater recession risks. The bank’s outlook followed Trump’s more hawkish stance on trade.

Those same tariff concerns led to a major slide in the Magnificent 7 stocks. Reports of a more aggressive approach to tariffs by the Trump administration sparked the market decline.

Ahead of Trump’s new tariff announcement on Wednesday, Quartz has compiled an explainer on reciprocal tariffs.

Elon Musk admits his DOGE involvement has been costly for both him and Tesla (TSLA-2.08% ). Tesla became a target for protesters upset by Musk’s political ties to Trump.

Elsewhere in leadership, vaccine stocks took a hit after a top Food and Drug Administration regulator resigned. Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s Biologics Center, stepped down last week, spooking investors.

Jeff Bezos’s lavish wedding has sparked concerns — but Venice says locals need not worry. As residents grow frustrated with swarming tourists, the billionaire’s big day isn’t an issue.

Microsoft’s turning 50. What’s next?

Microsoft (MSFT-1.17% ) is turning 50 — but is it ready to lead the next technological revolution?

After pouring billions into AI, the tech giant’s bold gamble is now facing a harsh reality: That the AI gold rush might be slowing down. Microsoft’s stock is struggling while competitors like Google (GOOGL+0.28% ) and Amazon (AMZN-1.42% ) surge ahead. As Microsoft retreats from ambitious AI plans, insiders wonder if the company has lost its edge.

Can Microsoft reinvent itself once again, or has the AI revolution already passed it by? Quartz’s Jackie Snow ponders this question.

Costco’s Kirkland became a huge financial success. How come?

Costco’s gamble on Kirkland paid off big. What started as a bold move 30 years ago has now become a financial powerhouse.

Today, Kirkland contributes billions to Costco’s annual revenue. This success is driven in part by Costco’s focus on quality over quantity — offering just 4,000 items, a stark contrast to Walmart’s 140,000.

How much does Kirkland generate in sales, and what’s the story behind its name? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez breaks it down.

