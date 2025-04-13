🌏 Hollywood’s tariff gut punch

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft can ‘breathe a huge sigh of relief’ after Trump’s China tariff exemptions. The Trump administration carved out exemptions from huge tariffs for smartphones, laptop computers, and chips.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Jamie Dimon is still sounding the alarm. The JPMorgan Chase CEO says the economy isn’t done with trade war chaos yet.

Advertisement

Larry Fink says Trump’s tariffs “went further than I could have imagined.” The BlackRock CEO also says he thinks we may already be in a recession.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, consumer confidence is cratering. Data shows consumer sentiment has declined 11% since March — and as much as 30% since December 2024.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor’s bluster about never selling your Bitcoin lost a little oomph. His company, Strategy, which was on a Bitcoin buying spree, might need to sell some crypto soon.

Even Hollywood isn’t safe from the tariffs

Lights, cameras, tariffs!



The entertainment industry is on the geopolitical front lines. As tensions heat up between the U.S. and China, one of America’s most powerful exports is taking a hit.



The China Film Administration announced it would begin reducing the number of American films shown in Chinese theaters. That came after President Trump raised levies on Chinese imports to 145%, which includes duties that were implemented in February.

Advertisement

Chinese officials warned that the “abuse [of] tariffs on China” would erode the domestic audience’s favorability toward American films.

Trump’s response when asked about China’s retaliatory restrictions? “I think I’ve heard of worse things.” Quartz’s Catherine Baab gives a full review of the Hollywood-China epic drama.

Advertisement

Tesla hits a trade war roadblock

As Beijing retaliated — again — against Trump’s tariff hikes, Tesla quietly pulled options to buy new Model S and X electric vehicles from its website in China.

Advertisement

Tesla builds both of those models in the U.S., which makes them subject to China’s newly announced 125% tariffs on U.S. imports.

The escalating tariffs form yet another roadblock for Tesla. Its year-over-year sales in China were already down 11.5% in March. Meanwhile, in Europe, sales cratered 44% in January.

Advertisement

And the company’s performance stateside isn’t much better. Tesla’s sales in the U.S. declined “nearly 9%” year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, while overall EV sales in the U.S. grew 11%. Quartz’s Harri Weber has more.

More from Quartz

🥩 A.1. steak sauce is having a field day with the Secretary of Education’s AI gaffe

Advertisement

🇺🇸 These are the 5 most (and least) innovative states in America

✈️ If you’re flying anytime soon, you may want to avoid these chaotic airports in the U.S,

Advertisement

🚙 Or, try driving instead! Here are the most reliable new cars and SUVs under $30,000

♥️ Looking for love? These are the best U.S. cities for single men

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, and more to talk@qz.com.