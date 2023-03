The four biggest US banks—Citi, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase—hold nearly 50% of all US deposits.

As these banks have directed more than $1 trillion in funds to oil and gas between 2016 and 2021, putting cash into them corresponds directly to carbon in the air.

Tomorrow, the Weekend Brief will look at the top banks financing the fossil fuel industry since the Paris Agreement.

