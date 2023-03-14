🎧 Earth observation: Taking the long view

Greetings, Quartz readers!

When you think “business in space,” you probably think “rockets, space tourism, pleasure flights for billionaires.” But the most impact ful space businesses are the ones that use satellites to keep an eye on our planet.

Advertisement

Host A nnalisa Merelli and Quartz senior reporter Tim Fernholz look closely at Earth observation in the latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast.

🎧 Listen right now!

⬇️ Download on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

A picture from space is worth 1,000 words

Advertisement

Images of Earth have come a long way since the first pic , s napped in 1946 by a camera attached to a rocket . It’s black and white, it’s grainy, and it had to be retrieved from the rubble after the rocket came back down—but it was a giant step for Earth observers.

F rom weather patterns to human rights violations to algae blooms, there’s a lot about the world we can learn by looking in from the outside.

🛰️ Like what you hear? Have ideas for what you’d like to hear about in the future? Drop us a line.