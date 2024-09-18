Target: Bullish on the bullseye

Target’s very demure, very cutesy charm

Target is far from French, but its sophistication could rival that of Parisian boutiques. The retail giant plays a big role in the lives of American consumers, offering everything from groceries and socks to laundry detergent, diapers, pet food, and electronics — embezzled with a corporate je ne sais quoi.



With its very demure, very cutesy charm, not to mention its stylish in-store lighting, and a knack for blending affordability with appeal, it’s no wonder Target has a cult-like following. Just ask Beyoncé, Rihanna, Heidi Klum, and Britney Spears.



Target’s allure, however, goes well beyond its daily deals and trendy celebrity collaborations (we’re looking at you Kristen Wiig). The retailer boasts three membership tiers and a range of private labels, including exclusive food products and children’s clothing lines, plus some offbeat fashion collabs (a nod to icon Diane Von Furstenberg). This combination of convenience, exclusive offerings, and continuous innovations keeps shoppers coming back, even if those Target runs are getting shorter, partly because of changing consumer habits. In other words, shoppers are getting what they need and getting out.



In a world where style and function meet, Target’s “Tar-zhay” appeal proves that it’s not just a store – it’s a retail phenomenon that keeps reinventing itself to capture the hearts (and dollars) of its customers.



Let’s take a nice LED-lit walk down the Target aisle.



By the digits

$105.8 billion: Target’s total sales in 2023



5,000: The number of items Target said it would mark down earlier this year

15%: Target’s stock rise after it reported second quarter earnings in August that revealed its price cut strategy had paid off

1,963: U.S. stores

1,700: Target locations nationwide that offer Starbucks

100,000: Workers Target plans to hire this holiday season

10: Miles an 8-year-old drove to a Target in Ohio to peruse the aisles

Origin story

From bullseye to the big leagues

The 1960s were a tumultuous and decisive decade, marked by the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War, the early innings of the hippie movement, and the assassintion of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy.



With the world in disarray, few could have predicted that a modest Minneapolis store by the name of Dayton Dry Goods Company would evolve into the retail juggernaut we know today as Target.



By 1962, Dayton Company pivoted to introduce Target — a name chosen from 200 options to signify its aim: offer quality goods at unbeatable prices. With a splashy bullseye logo, Target was set to revolutionize retail.



In its early years, Target stood out with its no-frills approach and a commitment to affordability. However, the 1980s marked a turning point, as Target’s first billion-dollar sales year signaled its growing influence.



With a quirky, colorful image and innovative marketing strategy focused on fashion, Target became synonymous with the “cheap chic” ethos. The retail giant wasn’t just a store; it was a shopping experience.



The 2000s saw Target flex its muscles with new store formats, exclusive designer collaborations, and a push into e-commerce. By this time, Target wasn’t merely a retail player, but a trendsetter, forging collabs with big-name designers like Missoni and Lilly Pulitzer, making high fashion somewhat accessible to the masses.



Target continued its meteoric rise into the 2010s, embracing sustainability and tech innovations, while expanding its footprint nationwide. The retailer’s commitment to convenience with a touch of luxury, a bit of panache if you will, continues to be seen today.



Target stands as testament to retail evolution that embodies a humble beginning and a modern dynamic approach. From a dry goods store to a retail powerhouse, Target has indeed hit the bullseye.

Quotable

“I found myself in the men’s clothing section of Target, a store I cannot leave without making at least one nominal purchase.” — “The Office” actor and comedian Steve Carell, told O, the Oprah Magazine

Pop quiz

Which company was the first to have its jeans sold at Target?



A. Wrangler

B. Lee

C. Carhartt

D. Levi’s

Zip down to the bottom to find the correct answer.

Brief history

1962: Target’s name and iconic logo are born. That same year, Target opens four new stores in Minnesota, for the first time.



1966: Target opens two new stores in Denver, Colorado, signaling its expansion efforts nationwide.



1971: Target Westland in Denver becomes the first store to be fully wheelchair accessible and implement a policy to hire employees with disabilities.

1979: Target hits $1 billion in annual sales for the first time.



1989: 27 years after its launch, Target boasts a 400-store U.S. footprint.



1994: Target introduces its splashy slogan: Expect More. Pay Less.



1999: Target officially launches its e-commerce website.



2005: Target hits $50 billion in annual sales (it only took 30 years!)



2011: During New York Fashion Week, in partnership with Italian fashion house Missoni, Target unveils a collection that sells out within hours.



2015: All 133 Target stores in Canada are closed after Target says it wants to focus on expanding in the U.S.



2018: There’s at least one Target in all 50 U.S. states.



2022: Starbucks becomes available at 1,700 Target locations for customers using Drive Up.



Fun fact!

The big red balls outside of Target keep you safe! The large concrete spheres, known as bollards, actually serve a *big* purpose: to keep cars from barreling in. But the fun was short-lived when the decorative balls were covered in colorful fabric, and to the dismay of some grumpy customers, concerns arose that kids would kick them and get hurt.

Watch this

Kristen Wiig, aka “Target Lady,” is a cashier with one too many thoughts to share about working at Target in this iconic 2013 SNL skit.

💬 Let’s talk!

In last week’s poll on blockchain marriages, 67% of you said you just want cake and don’t care about the digital I dos, and 33% of you are exchanging vows IRL.

🐤 X this!

Today’s email was written by Francisco Velasquez (needs a 24oz bottle of kombucha from Target stat) and edited and produced by Morgan Haefner (has to call backup whenever she enters the Magnolia Farms section).

The correct answer to the pop quiz is D., Levi’s. Target was the pioneer in making Levi’s jeans available through discount retailers, setting a precedent for other retailers in the discount sector.