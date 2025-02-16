Sunday Reads: Steel, robotaxis, and expensive eggs

Hello, Quartz members, and welcome to Sunday Reads!

🏭 President Donald Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants. Big Steel wants fewer regulations, more tariffs, and an end to “unfair” trade rules. And Trump is delivering. William Gavin has more.

🤖 Sam Altman and Elon Musk are trading barbs about OpenAI again — this time after Musk’s offer to buy the artificial intelligence startup’s assets for $97.4 billion. Altman, OpenAI’s chief, called it “embarrassing.” Britney Nguyen has more.

🚕 The next big robotaxi push is almost here. Tesla, Uber, and Lyft are showing their cards — and eyeing Texas as the new battleground for autonomous taxis. Harri Weber has more.

📈 Palantir stock has been on a tear. But a reckoning could come soon. The software company’s shares have risen so much faster than earnings that a return to earth could be inevitable. Josh Fellman has more.

🥚 Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s are limiting how many eggs customers can buy. The fast-spreading bird flu is causing egg prices to reach an all-time high — and now an egg shortage at grocery stores. Bruce Gil has more.

Suburbs and small cities are booming in the U.S., with more and more people every year ditching urban life for the allure of planned communities, better schools, and a little more peace and quiet. We look at the suburbs and small cities that people are flocking to. Visit qz.com on Monday morning for the future of everything.

Monday: Presidents’ Day, markets are closed. And happy birthday to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Presidents’ Day, markets are closed. And happy birthday to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Tuesday: Barclays reports earnings.



Barclays reports earnings. Wednesday: HSBC reports earnings.

HSBC reports earnings. Thursday: Walmart, Alibaba, and Airbus report earnings.

