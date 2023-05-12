That doesn’t ensure European consumers will get a break from high energy bills in the coming months. Since very little gas is being piped in from Russia (pdf), several factors could cause a swing in prices. A cold winter, heightened competition for LNG from Asia, or increased use of gas by Europeans, could strain even fully-stocked gas reserves, potentially pushing prices back up.

In a paper published on Monday (May 8), Goldman Sachs estimated that average prices for the coming winter to be above €90 ($97.7)/MWh, and over €100 for a particularly harsh winter.

