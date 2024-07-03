10 major restaurant chains that have closed locations in 2024

Big restaurant chains aren’t fairing too well in the inflation economy.



With financial pressures, shifting consumer demand, lagging sales, and cost-cutting measures all playing a role in daily operations, some beloved chains have been forced to close locations in a bid to salvage their business.

Advertisement

Prime dining staples, such as Applebee’s, Red Lobster, and most recently Hooters, have each pointed to underperformance as one key factor in their decision to close locations. The trio isn’t alone. We’ve compiled a list of some other major chains that have decided to shutter spots this year. Let’s take a look.