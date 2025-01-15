The FDA bans red dye No. 3 in food. Here’s what that means

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday banned red dye No. 3 in food and beverages, decades after studies found it can cause cancer in lab rats. The synthetic dye, commonly found in candy, milkshakes, and cereal, has also raised concerns about its potential impact on children’s behavior.

Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Netflix, Walmart, and Mastercard are stocks to buy in a wobbly market, analyst says

Under the new ban, food manufacturers such as Hershey’s, Kraft (KHC+0.37% ), and PepsiCo (PEP+0.03% ) will need to reformulate products to remove red No.3, which gives foods and drinks their bright, cherry-red hue. These companies have until Jan. 15, 2027, to phase out the dye from products sold in the U.S. Those using the dye in prescription drugs will have until Jan. 18, 2028, according to the FDA.

Advertisement

Advocates have long pushed for the removal of red No. 3, citing its potential health risks. The FDA banned the dye from cosmetics and topical drugs, like lipstick and pain-relief creams, in 1990 after research found it caused cancer in lab rats at high doses. The FDA determined that humans process the dye differently than rats, which allowed the additive to remain in food until now.

Advertisement

But there are also concerns that the dye may have affected children’s behavior, leading to issues like hyperactivity and attention problems. According to the Environmental Working Group, an activist organization, over 3,000 products still contain red No. 3.

Advertisement

Concerns over the effects of artificial dyes have led to widespread calls for action. In response, countries like Australia, Japan, and several European Union members have already banned or severely restricted red No. 3. In the U.S., many consumer groups and lawmakers have followed suit, arguing that if there are any potential risks, they should be removed from the food supply.

The synthetic colorant has also been on the radar of several states and organizations for quite some time. In Oct. 2022, a coalition of advocacy groups, led by the Center for Science and Public Interest (CSPI) filed a petition urging the ban of red No. 3. In 2023, California became the first state to ban the sale and distribution of four food additives, including red No. 3. Other states, such as Illinois and New York, have since introduced similar measures aimed at regulating food additives.