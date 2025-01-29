The Fed is likely to hold interest rates steady as Trump calls for cuts

This story incorporates reporting from ABC, Bloomberg L.P. and The Mountaineer.



The Federal Reserve is anticipated to sustain its current interest rates, putting it potentially at odds with President Donald Trump, who continues to advocate for lower rates. After a series of three cuts toward the end of 2024, the Fed’s likely decision to hold steady reflects its cautious approach amid economic uncertainties and a landscape influenced by previous fiscal and monetary policies.

Investors have largely predicted this move, which signals the Fed’s commitment to balancing economic growth with inflationary pressures. Anticipated low oil prices provide a backdrop for easing inflation, though they do not significantly factor into the Fed’s immediate decisions. Instead, the Fed’s focus remains on the broader economic picture, encompassing variables such as unemployment rates, consumer spending, and other data-centric indicators of economic health.

During his first term, Trump frequently aired his frustrations about the central bank’s policy, aligning with his political stance favoring low-interest rates. He has reiterated this position, asserting that the role of the U.S. president should include more influence over such monetary policies. This sentiment resurfaced vehemently during his campaign trail in August, and continues as he urges for rate reductions to facilitate economic expansion.

The history of presidential influence on the Fed is storied, with presidents routinely expressing desires to shape monetary policy but with mixed success. The central bank, however, has consistently maintained its independence, which is essential for crafting policies that consider long-term economic stability over political expediency.

A decision to hold interest rates steady could have significant implications for various sectors. For mortgage and loan markets, a stable rate environment could mean continued steady growth or plateauing, depending on broader economic conditions. In contrast, businesses may find predictability and planning easier without imminent rate fluctuations, affecting capital investments and financing strategies.

Trump’s criticism, while potent, likely serves more to influence public perception rather than actual policy shifts at the Fed, which remains committed to its mandate of maximizing employment and stabilizing prices. As the debate over rate cuts continues, it reflects the tension between political objectives and economic pragmatism.

While holding rates steady, the Fed remains attentive to market dynamics and potential changes in fiscal policy that may arise from the current political landscape. This vigilance underscores its dual goals of fostering economic conditions that sustain both growth and stability.

Financial markets have adapted to Trump’s rhetoric, and while fluctuations were seen around his statements, the overall confidence in the Fed’s direction remains anchored. Analysts suggest that a clearer picture will emerge, contingent on upcoming economic indicators and potential policy shifts in response to global economic changes.

The outcome of this tension between Trump and the Fed will be closely watched by investors, economists, and policymakers alike. As the discourse unfolds, the Fed’s stance symbolizes an ongoing commitment to its principles and methodologies, rooted in data-driven analysis and historical precedence.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.