This week Ford recalled more than 850,000 cars, seemingly cementing its place as the automaker with the most recalls in a single year ever — and its only July.

In the first six months of 2025, Ford Motor Company reportedly issued 88 different recalls on its vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday; this week's recall brings that tally up to 89. Ford has issued the most or second-most recalls of any car company since 2020, the Journal added.

This comes as Ford recorded its best quarterly sales in six years during the second quarter of 2025, thanks largely to truck and hybrid sales.

Ford COO Kumar Galhotra told the Journal the increase in recalls reflects the company’s “intensive strategy to quickly find and fix any hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to protect customers." Ford has reportedly doubled its safety team and technical experts and scaled up its testing on critical systems.

Ford recalled more than 850,000 vehicles — including some Mustang, F-150, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and Bronco models, among others — this week due to an issue with the low-pressure fuel pump. An estimated 10% of the more than 850,000 recalled vehicles could be impacted, according to a safety report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The affected vehicles may lose fuel pressure and flow from the fuel delivery module due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump,” the report said. “This can cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall while driving.”

Ford expects to mail owners of these vehicles letters detailing the safety risks on Monday. A remedy is apparently “under development,” the report said.

In June, Ford recalled 197,432 Mustangs and in January, Ford recalled 272,817 vehicles due to a battery issue. Last year, Ford topped the list of some of the biggest recalls for that year, including its recall of almost 1.9 million Explorer SUVs made between 2011 and 2019 and another recall of almost 457,000 2021-2024 Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick pickups.

- William Gavin contributed to this article.