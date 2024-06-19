The biggest car recalls of 2024 (so far)

Less than six months into the year, almost 500 recalls have been filed with U.S. regulators, affecting everything from pickup trucks to tires to airbags.

However, not all recalls should be treated equally. Some affect less than a hundred cars, while others affect millions. And they can have profound implications, not just for the businesses that have to scramble to fix their cars, but for drivers — ordinary people who are put at risk by manufacturing glitches.

Between the top three recall leaders — Ford Motor, Kia America, and Stellantis, which is doing business as Chrysler FCA — more than six million units have already been recalled this year. That doesn’t include the dozens of other recalls issued by car companies and associated manufacturers, like General Motors or Toyota Motor.

Check out if your car is involved in one of the — for now — 10 largest recalls of 2024.