Toyota has recalled more than 680,000 cars in less than a week over safety concerns

According to four recall notices posted in less than a week, Toyota Motor has warned consumers that more than 680,000 of its vehicles may suffer issues that could increase the risk of crashes.



The Japanese automaker on Monday said it would recall roughly 381,000 model year 2022-2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks in the U.S. Toyota said in a statement that welding debris left on the ends of the trucks’ rear-axle assembly could cause nuts to fall off, potentially separating a related part.

“If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash,” Toyota said.

Toyota’s Monday announcement follows a slew of recalls last week that affected hundreds of thousands of its vehicles. The carmaker recalled more than 280,000 SUVs and pickup trucks sold in the U.S. over a transmission issue that could keep vehicles moving, even after being shifted into neutral.

The defect affects the gas-powered and hybrid 2022-2024 model year Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, as well as the 2023-2024 Sequoia and 2022-2024 Lexus LX 600 SUVs.

Parts of those models’ transmissions may not immediately disengage when put in neutral, allowing some power to be transferred to the wheels. That can let the vehicles “inadvertently creep forward at a low speed” and create an “increased risk of a crash,” Toyota said in a statement.

In addition to those more extensive recalls, the company has issued voluntary recall notices for some 19,000 2023 Toyota Mirai mid-size cars and Lexus’s LS, LC, and ES models sold in the U.S over a software issue. Some 4,000 Toyota Camry and Camry hybrid mid-size cars have also been recalled over improperly installed head restraints.

Toyota said it will notify consumers about each recall in late April. The company’s dealerships will fix the issues at no charge to consumers. Toyota customers can check if their vehicles are affected by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

The string of recalls comes just a month after Toyota issued a “DO NOT DRIVE” advisory for about 50,000 vehicles equipped with recalled Takata airbags. Last November, the company recalled over 1.8 million RAV4 crossover SUVs over fire risks related to insecure replacement batteries.