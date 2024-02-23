Toyota recalled more than 280,000 SUVs and pickups over transmission issues

Toyota is recalling more than 280,000 SUVs and pickup trucks sold in the U.S. over a transmission issue that could keep the vehicles moving even when put in neutral.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

The defect affects the gas-powered and hybrid 2022-2024 model year Toyota Tundra pickup trucks, along with the 2023-2024 Sequoia and 2022-2024 Lexus LX 600 SUVs.

Advertisement

Certain parts of those vehicles’ transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral, which may allow some engine power to be transferred to the wheels.

Advertisement

As a result, the vehicles can “inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash,” Toyota said in a statement.

Advertisement

Toyota also said separate recall has been issued for 19,000 2023 Toyota Mirai mid-size cars and Lexus’s LS, LC and ES models sold in the U.S. A software programming issue can prevent a review camera from displaying quickly, which can increase the risk of a crash.



And in its third recall of the week, Toyota said it discovered an issue affecting some Camry and Camry Hybrid mid-size cars. The head restraints on some seats in those vehicles may not be properly installed, which makes it more likely for passengers to be injured during a car crash.

Advertisement

Fixes for all three recalls will be made available to eligible consumers free of charge at Toyota and Lexus dealerships, the company said. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by late-April.

The latest string of recalls come just a month after Toyota issued a “DO NOT DRIVE” advisory for some 50,000 vehicles outfitted with recalled Takata airbags. In November, the Japanese automaker recalled more than 1.8 million RAV4s crossover SUVs over fire risks caused by insecure replacement batteries.