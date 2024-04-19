Ford wants to teach Mustang drivers to be better Mustang drivers

When Ford introduced the Mustang Dark Horse back in 2022, it included a little bonus for buyers: A “a hands-on track instruction and driving experience,” where owners could head out to Charlotte Motor Speedway and learn to manage all that torque they’d just purchased. Unfortunately, despite the option of driver training, the Mustang’s reputation has remained... Mustang. Now, perhaps in an attempt to rein in the rowdiest of owners, Ford has expanded that Dark Horse track school to all new Mustang buyers.

Dark Horse buyers still get their special Dark Horse Track Attack school, but owners of standard Mustang GTs — or even the four-cylinder EcoBoost models — can now sign up for a program called Mustang Unleashed. Ford promises that buyers “can learn how to get the most fun and performance out of their cars,” but didn’t explain what exactly that means.

The newly expanded event will still take place on-track at Charlotte, but details beyond that are scant. Will new owners get to drift Mustangs around like James Deane (probably not), drag race up the track’s long straight, or weave through cones in the infield? So far, those answers aren’t clear, but whatever the Unleashed program ends up being will likely be entertaining. It’s hard to have a bad day on track, so long as you don’t crash.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.