Ford wants to teach Mustang drivers to be better Mustang drivers

The company opened up its driver training to all new Mustang buyers

By
Amber DaSilva / Jalopnik
A Ford Mustang points at the camera, doing a burnout
POV: You are about to be crushed by a Mustang driver who didn’t go to Mustang driving school
Photo: Ford

When Ford introduced the Mustang Dark Horse back in 2022, it included a little bonus for buyers: A “a hands-on track instruction and driving experience,” where owners could head out to Charlotte Motor Speedway and learn to manage all that torque they’d just purchased. Unfortunately, despite the option of driver training, the Mustang’s reputation has remained... Mustang. Now, perhaps in an attempt to rein in the rowdiest of owners, Ford has expanded that Dark Horse track school to all new Mustang buyers.

Suggested Reading

OpenAI's agent that can do work for you is here
Champagne exports fizzle because no one is happy, trade group says
Elon Musk and Sam Altman's personal feud has become a Trump loyalty test
Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Dark Horse buyers still get their special Dark Horse Track Attack school, but owners of standard Mustang GTs — or even the four-cylinder EcoBoost models — can now sign up for a program called Mustang Unleashed. Ford promises that buyers “can learn how to get the most fun and performance out of their cars,” but didn’t explain what exactly that means.

Related Content

People finally bought Ford's Mustang Mach-E after Ford lowered prices
15 wild features that used to come with new cars but don't anymore

The newly expanded event will still take place on-track at Charlotte, but details beyond that are scant. Will new owners get to drift Mustangs around like James Deane (probably not), drag race up the track’s long straight, or weave through cones in the infield? So far, those answers aren’t clear, but whatever the Unleashed program ends up being will likely be entertaining. It’s hard to have a bad day on track, so long as you don’t crash.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.