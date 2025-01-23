Ford recalls more than 270,000 vehicles due to battery issues

This story incorporates reporting from Seeking Alpha.

Ford Motor Company has initiated a recall for 272,817 vehicles in the United States due to battery-related concerns. The recall affects specific 2021 to 2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 to 2023 Maverick models. The company identified a potential problem with the 12-volt batteries, where internal weld and cast-on strap failures could occur.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

These battery failures present a risk as they may prevent the vehicle from starting or lead to other functional impairments. Ford is advising owners of the affected models to contact dealerships for inspection and necessary battery replacements.

Advertisement

The company is working closely with dealerships to ensure swift execution of the recall process. Affected vehicle owners can expect communication from Ford with further instructions on how to proceed.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.