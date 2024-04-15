Everyone is hiring for AI but GameStop wants retail and supply chain experts

GameStop is on the hunt for retail and supply chain experts, according to the company’s CEO Ryan Cohen.

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

“Looking for hard working operators with experience in retail and supply chain,” Cohen posted Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He added that “job [is] based in Dallas.”

Advertisement

In early March, Cohen also took to X in search of “strong engineers w/ cloud, java and web experience.” In that post, Cohen said he would be “working personally with the top candidates.”

Advertisement

Both posts have signaled that candidates should “Email tateam@gamestop.com.”

GameStop’s hiring efforts are in contrast to news in late March that it would cut jobs because of a decline in sales. During its most recent quarter, the video game retailer said that was in part due to ongoing e-commerce competition, a decrease in software sales, and a slump in consumer spending.

Advertisement

Shares of GameStop were down by more than 6% during after market hours, trading at about $10.

More retail news

GameStop stock sinks because people don’t buy games like they used to



GameStop stock is plummeting in what could be its worst day in a year



Peloton ended its unlimited free app membership because it couldn’t get enough paid subscribers



Advertisement

L.L. Bean is laying off employees as customers move toward online shopping

