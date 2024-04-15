Retail

Everyone is hiring for AI but GameStop wants retail and supply chain experts

GameStop’s latest hiring efforts follow plans disclosed last month to cut jobs because of a decline in sales

Francisco Velasquez
GameStop has over 6,100 stores throughout the U.S. and across 17 countries.
GameStop is on the hunt for retail and supply chain experts, according to the company’s CEO Ryan Cohen.

“Looking for hard working operators with experience in retail and supply chain,” Cohen posted Monday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He added that “job [is] based in Dallas.”

In early March, Cohen also took to X in search of “strong engineers w/ cloud, java and web experience.” In that post, Cohen said he would be “working personally with the top candidates.”

Both posts have signaled that candidates should “Email tateam@gamestop.com.”

GameStop’s hiring efforts are in contrast to news in late March that it would cut jobs because of a decline in sales. During its most recent quarter, the video game retailer said that was in part due to ongoing e-commerce competition, a decrease in software sales, and a slump in consumer spending.

Shares of GameStop were down by more than 6% during after market hours, trading at about $10.

