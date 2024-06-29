The meme stock craze hits Chewy and Petco, Chipotle's split, Janet Yellen on inflation: Markets news roundup

It could soon be easier to borrow against your home after U.S. regulators approved a Freddie Mac pilot program for purchasing second mortgages.

The plan, announced Friday, is meant to help homeowners who secured low-interest mortgages and want to access their home’s equity for a loan.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said it granted “conditional approval” to the program. Under the pilot, Freddie Mac will have $2.5 billion cap on purchases over 18 months, with maximum loan amounts of $78,277.

