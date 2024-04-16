Video game remakes: Revival of the fittest

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora

Love a game, buy a game. Really love a game, buy a new, improved version of that game. The video game industry knows that you don’t even have to be a die hard gamer to get out your wallet for a chance to recapture the thrill of killing that zombie or discovering that master sword. Plus, there are new technologies to consider — new graphics to enjoy, new storylines to flesh out, the possibilities are endless, and the piles of gold coins keep growing. Read the full transcript here.

Featuring

Gabriela Riccardi is news editor at Quartz and the host of Season 7 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She’s obsessed with zinemaking, depression glass, and Carole King karaoke.

Alyssa Mercante is senior editor at Kotaku. She’s obsessed with the New York Rangers, Lady Gaga, and tornadoes.

Show notes

For all the games Alyssa mentions (and there are a lot), please see the transcript of the episode!

Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Ready Freddie Media, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video David Weinstein. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.