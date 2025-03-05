GM, Novo Nordisk, Marvell, CrowdStrike: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stock futures edged higher early Wednesday, recovering slightly from this week’s selloff as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick talked about potential tariff relief for Canada and Mexico, hinting that the U.S. could find a compromise “in the middle.”

S&P 500 futures gained 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were hovering slightly above the flatline.

Here are stocks to watch today.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (CRWD+1.94% ) stock fell almost 7% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the cybersecurity software company provided disappointing earnings guidance. The company gained significant attention last year following a widespread global tech outage linked to its software.

General Motors

General Motors (GM-4.56% ) stock surged more than 5% in early trading as the broader market rebounded. The rally appeared to be driven by investor optimism following Lutnick’s remarks suggesting potential tariff relief for Canada and Mexico.

Marvell

Shares of Marvell Technology (MRVL+2.91% were up in pre-market trading as the semiconductor company is set to report its earnings after the market closes.

Novo Nordisk

Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO-2.09% ) climbed 4% in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to sell its weight loss drug Wegovy at less than half its usual monthly price through a new direct-to-consumer online pharmacy.