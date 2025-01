The world’s hottest chipmaker is getting heat this week after its competitors announced their own AI chips. Intel announced its Gaudi 3 accelerator, which it said is “way ahead” of Nvidia’s Hopper chips. Meanwhile, Google said its new Cloud TPU v5p can train large language models (LLMs) faster than its predecessor, the TPU v4. Meta also unveiled a new model of the AI chip it says is three times more efficient than its first one.

Check out those and more highlights from the week in AI news.