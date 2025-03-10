Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. (GLRE) reports earnings

In This Story GLRE -2.40%

Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. (GLRE-2.40% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

The filing reports a net income of $42.8 million, a decrease from the previous year's $86.8 million, attributed to higher losses from catastrophe and weather-related events.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Gross premiums written increased by 9.7% to $698.3 million, with net premiums earned rising by 6.3% to $620.0 million.

Advertisement

The company's underwriting loss was $8.2 million, compared to a net underwriting income of $32.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in the combined ratio driven by higher loss ratios.

Advertisement

Investment income totaled $79.6 million, up 10.3%, with a 9.8% net return from the investment in Solasglas.

Advertisement

Foreign exchange losses of $5.6 million were reported, compared to gains of $11.6 million in the previous year.

The company's fully diluted book value per share increased by 7.2% to $17.95.

Greenlight Re's Open Market segment saw a 19.7% increase in gross premiums written, driven by growth in financial, property, and specialty lines.

Advertisement

The Innovations segment reported a 6.9% increase in gross premiums written, with growth in casualty and new business in financial, health, and specialty lines.

The filing highlights the company's focus on long-term growth, with strategic investments in startup companies and managing general agents to support its underwriting operations.

Advertisement

Greenlight Re continues to prioritize long-term growth in diluted book value per share as its primary financial metric, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 8.2%.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.