GRI Bio Inc. (GRI) reports earnings

In This Story GRI -0.17%

GRI Bio Inc. (GRI-0.17% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing provides an overview of GRI Bio's business, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies targeting serious diseases associated with dysregulated immune responses. The company's lead product candidate, GRI-0621, is being developed for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

GRI Bio reported a net loss of $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $13.0 million for the previous year. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to a reduction in general and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

Research and development expenses increased to $3.8 million in 2024 from $3.2 million in 2023, largely due to increased expenses related to the development program for GRI-0621.

Advertisement

General and administrative expenses decreased to $4.5 million in 2024 from $8.2 million in 2023. This reduction was mainly attributed to a decrease in accounting, legal, and other fees related to the merger and costs associated with being a public company.

Advertisement

GRI Bio's cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The company anticipates that its existing cash resources will be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2025.

During 2024, GRI Bio engaged in several financing activities, including a public offering and an at-the-market offering, raising a total of $11.8 million in net proceeds.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges its dependence on additional capital to continue operations and fund ongoing development programs. GRI Bio plans to raise further capital through equity offerings and other financing arrangements.

GRI Bio's management has identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the computation of a non-cash deemed dividend. The company is implementing a plan to remediate this weakness.

Advertisement

The filing also details the company's intellectual property strategy, regulatory environment, and potential risks, including those related to financial position, research and development, commercialization, and intellectual property.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the GRI Bio Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.