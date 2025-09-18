Goop, the wellness and lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, is expanding its focus in the world of fashion. And like its lifestyle products, it's focusing squarely on the luxury market.

Say goodbye to G. Line, the fashion line the company has hosted for the past nine years. Say hello to Gwyn, a new clothing line that will focus on elevated classic wardrobe pieces. Among those? A $450 cotton top, a $725 cashmere sweater and a $1,195 wool-and-cashmere coat.

The minimalist line will launch this fall with 36 styles. They'll begin appearing on the Goop site on Sept. 19 to subscribers.

The clothing line comes as Goop has experienced some challenges of late. Often ridiculed for its unique (and sometimes outrageous) items it offers for sale, the company laid off 18% of its staff last year. It also saw its affordable beauty line at Target discontinued. Sales have reportedly plateaued since 2021 as the wellness category has soared. (Goop is privately held and does not report earnings.)

Paltrow, in an interview with Vogue, said the G. Label name lacked a personal touch, prompting the name change and the new focus of the clothing line.

“This part of the business is extremely personal to me. I spend the most creative time on this part of the business, and I wanted it to feel more reflective of that,” she said. “And I love a four-letter word."

New items in the Gwyn line will be released monthly.

It's an unusual time to launch a high-end clothing line. More and more affluent shoppers are opting for discount stores as the markets show more volatility and household debt hit a record $18.2 trillion earlier this year.

That said, the biggest earners are still shopping like the good time will never end. The Top 10% of earners in the U.S. reportedly accounted for nearly half of the total spending in the second quarter.