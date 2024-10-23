This year’s World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers is on track to break ticket sales records – with the most exclusive seats at each World Series game going for more than $20,000.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Seats at the first three Yankees home games of the World Series have already sold out on Ticketmaster (LYV+0.60% ) , meaning fans of two of baseball’s most storied franchises will only be able to purchase tickets on resale sites, where the cost of and demand for tickets is rapidly exceeding previous years. The cheapest single seats start at more than $1,000.

Advertisement

“From a demand standpoint and where we’re pacing now,” Adam Budelli, a StubHub spokesperson, told the Athletic, “it’s on track to be the best-selling World Series in StubHub’s history.”



Advertisement

A verified Row 1, “Legends Suite” ticket in Yankee Stadium, for example, is currently selling for $27,341 on StubHub, for Game Five of the series. The person willing to shell out that much cash, on a contingent game, will receive perks including in-suite wait service, a private entrance, and access to the Audi (VWAGY+1.96% ) Yankees Club.



Advertisement

In Los Angeles, a verified ticket for the Dodgers’ Dugout Club is currently going for $21,873. The second-row seat also offers in-seat service, complimentary food and beverages, and club access. Even in the most luxurious part of the stadium, this remains a steep increase in price. Season tickets for the Dugout Club usually run between $63,350 and $126,775 per seat, for 81 games.



“What we’re seeing here is two iconic and extremely large fan bases,” Budelli told the Athletic.



Advertisement

Budelli believes that tickets to the star-studded games – featuring baseball A-listers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani – will likely increase even more in price, as the series continues.



“I’ve seen this in the past with World Series and other marquee events where typically a lot of people are waiting for those last-minute deals, and prices actually go up in those last windows because of the amount of people that are trying to buy and the limited number of tickets,” he said, according to the Athletic.



Advertisement

“Certainly I would not expect to see a massive decrease in some of the ticket pricing.”

