Retail

Home Depot says corporate employees have to try working in actual stores

Employees are expected to start their mandated shifts at the beginning of the fourth quarter

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outside of a Home Depot building with a flag on top that's waving underneath a cloudy sky
Image: ROBYN BECK (Getty Images)
In This Story
HDTGTAMZNWMT

Home Depot (HD) wants its corporate employees to gain insight into the daily challenges faced by its in-store associates.

Suggested Reading

Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and more stocks to watch this week
The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft can 'breathe a huge sigh of relief' after Trump's China tariff exemptions
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and more stocks to watch this week
The 8 most chaotic airports in America
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft can 'breathe a huge sigh of relief' after Trump's China tariff exemptions
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company plans to mandate that employees work eight-hour retail shifts at one of its stores every three months, Bloomberg reported, citing a company memo.

Advertisement

Related Content

5 U.S. retailers that made the most revenue in 2024
Sam's Club beats Costco – thanks to tech

Related Content

5 U.S. retailers that made the most revenue in 2024
Sam's Club beats Costco – thanks to tech

Home Depot has a long tradition of having employees spend time in stores, and this program is just an extension of that, a company representative told Quartz in an email. All employees, including senior management and those working remotely, are expected to start taking on a full shift on-site at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

“It’s critical that we all spend time in the aisles engaging directly with customers and understanding the unique opportunities and challenges that our frontline associates face every day,” the company spokesperson said.

Advertisement

While Home Depot claims this move is aimed at supporting retail workers, it may be one way to address concerns about alleged unfair labor practices and compensation. In October 2022, for example, Home Depot Workers United filed a lawsuit alleging unlawful surveillance and worker interrogation in Philadelphia.

Working in retail has always been challenging, partly due to inconsistent schedules, low wages, and demanding tasks. Recently, problems such as theft and difficult customers have made the jobs even tougher. Such has been the case for Target (TGT), who said it plans to continue keeping some essentials, such as deodorant, locked away.

Advertisement

These recent issues have it made difficult to retain employees, prompting retailers such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart-owned Sam’s Club (WMT) to increase wages and offer better benefits.

Home Depot’s latest move comes shortly after its second-quarter earnings report revealed that consumers spent less on home improvement this summer. With this decline in spending, the company expects sales to continue to drop in the coming months.