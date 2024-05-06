Business News

Renters have never been so pessimistic about the possibility of owning a home

High home prices and mortgage rates, paired with low inventory, have given renters a gloomy outlook on the housing market

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Couple moving into a house
Photo: Maria Korneeva (Getty Images)
In This Story
RDFN-2.42%

The prospect of owning a house has never felt more out of reach for renters.

Renters’ self-assessed probability of ever owning a home fell 4.3 percentage points to a record low 40.1% as of February, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey published Monday.

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 8 best metro areas in America for STEM workers right now
McDonald's, Super Micro Computer, Robinhood, and more stocks to watch this week
The Nvidia panic, America's Bitcoin Reserve, and Trump's trade war hits stocks: Markets news roundup
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Down payments on houses are getting cheaper. It might not last
A record portion of rich people are buying mansions with cash

A combination of high home prices and mortgage rates, paired with low housing inventory, have put significant pressure on potential home buyers. In March, the median sale price of a home rose 4.8% from a year earlier to $420,321, according to Redfin data. Meanwhile, the number of homes sold plunged almost 10%.

Advertisement

Related Content

Down payments on houses are getting cheaper. It might not last
A record portion of rich people are buying mansions with cash

And, according to the New York Fed’s report, Americans are not expecting prices to ease up anytime soon. Expectations for average home price growth for one year ahead rose to 5.1% in February, almost double the 2.6% recorded a year earlier.

Advertisement

At the same time, the average rate on a 30-year-fixed mortgage ticked down Monday to 7.28% from around 7.4%, likely thanks to the Federal Reserve confirming that it will be holding rates steady. But experts believe this relief will be short-lived, expecting the rate to pop back up to the mid-7% range, where it had been sitting prior to the Fed’s meeting last week, or higher.

Advertisement

Households are largely pessimistic on that point, too. They expect mortgage rates to rise even further, hitting 8.7% a year from now and 9.7% in three years’ time — both of which are record highs, according to the New York Fed. On average, however, households surveyed said they believe there’s a 61% chance that mortgage rates will fall over the next 12 months.

And 74.2% of households believe that obtaining a mortgage is “somewhat” or “very difficult” — an 8.4 percentage point increase from last year.