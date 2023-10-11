How countries around the world are trying to regulate AI

There’s a lot of excitement around generative AI’s ability to create content, ranging in use cases from producing marketing materials to translating podcasters’ voices into different languages. But with great promise come great concerns, including—but certainly not limited to—the spread of misinformation at scale, especially via deepfakes; using creators’ work without attribution; and massive job loss thanks to automation.
With those potential downsides in mind, governments around the world are attempting to create AI regulations that promote safety and fair use while still encouraging innovation.