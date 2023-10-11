How countries around the world are trying to regulate AI

The United Kingdom , which is home to AI companies like Google’s AI lab DeepMind and AI video maker Synthesia, wants to avoid heavy-handed legislation that could stifle innovation. Regulation would be based on principles such as safety, transparency, fairness, and accountability, reported Reuters.

Advertisement

The UK government also wants to play a key role in regulating AI. It is expected to hold its first AI safety summit on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. “The UK has long been home to the transformative technologies of the future,” Prime minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. “To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead.”

The country plans to split responsibility for governing AI between existing regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition rather than creating a new body dedicated to the technology—which differs from US regulators who have discussed creating an independent body to oversee the licensing of high-risk AI models. Academics have criticized the independent regulator, saying that it will take time to create an entirely new agency.