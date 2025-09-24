Here's how credit cards really work Learn how credit cards work, from transactions and billing to interest rates and fees

You've probably used a credit card before, but do you know how they work? When you swipe your card, tap, or insert a chip at checkout, the purchase is approved. No cash leaves your wallet, and you walk away with your new shoes or bag of groceries.

It's all so simple; very few people ever think about what's going on behind the scenes. The process feels almost magical. But the reality is less about magic and more about a well-oiled system of lending and repayment.

Credit cards are everywhere, and billions of transactions take place every day. The average American uses a card over 250 times a year, yet many don’t fully understand what’s involved in each transaction. This guide will break it down in simple terms.