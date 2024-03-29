Here's how you can restart your iPad

Just as screenshotting on an iPad works, restarting an iPad works differently on devices with and without a home button.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

For some context, your iPad will have a home button if it’s an iPad Pro from 2017 or earlier or an iPad Air, iPad Mini, or a standard iPad from 2019 or earlier. Suppose you’re unsure about which button is which, this Apple Support guide can help.

Advertisement

How to restart an iPad with a Home button

Press and hold just the top button until a power-off slider appears on your screen. Drag the slider to the right and give your iPad around 30 seconds to shut down.

Advertisement

To turn it back on, press and hold the top button again. You can release when you see an Apple logo on your display.

How to restart an iPad without a Home button

Press and hold any of the two volume buttons along with the top button until you see a power-off slider appear on your screen. Drag the slider all the way to the right, and wait for your iPad to turn off for about 30 seconds.

Advertisement

To turn it back on, press and hold just the top button until you see the Apple logo on your display.

How to Force Restart an iPad if it Isn’t Responding

If your iPad is frozen, here’s what you can do. On an iPad with a home button, press and hold the top and home buttons simultaneously. You can release both buttons when you see an Apple logo appear.

Advertisement

On an iPad without a home button, press and quickly release the volume up button, then press and quickly release the volume down button, and then press and hold the top button. You can release the top button when the Apple logo appears.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.