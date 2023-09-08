Make business better.™️
Hurco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hurco Cos. (HURC) on Friday reported net income of $260,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The manufacturer of computerized machine tools for the metal cutting industry posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURC